Driver illnesses cause bus service cancellations

Several bus services have been cancelled today due to driver illnesses. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

Borders Buses has announced that 19 of its buses have been cancelled due to driver illness.

The X95 service, travelling between Galashiels and Hawick, did not run at 12.30pm and the 2.30pm and 7.30pm buses are also cancelled.

The cancellations also impacted on the return journeys from Hawick to Galashiels at 1.15pm, while the 3.15pm and 6.45pm buses are also axed for today.

The X62 service at 3.25pm from Galashiels to Peebles and the 4.12pm Peebles to Galashiels service are also off the road.

Other affected services included the 51 service at 1.46pm from St Boswells to Edinburgh, as well as the return service at 3.49pm.

In a rare piece of good news, the previously cancelled 253 Berwick to Edinburgh service will now run throughout the day after one of company’s drivers agreed to work on his day off.