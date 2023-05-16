Convoy system on the A1 for six nights

The A1 is set to be improved from the Cockburnspath roundabout.

Resurfacing works are planned on the A1 at the southbound approach to Cockburnspath roundabout between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am each night. No works are planned to take place on Saturday and Sunday nights.

The A1 will remain open in both directions. To ensure the safety of the workforce and motorists, a 10mph convoy traffic management system will be implemented. The convoy system will be removed outside of working hours.

Relevant stakeholders have been consulted in advance to make them aware of the plans.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will help to address the defects on this section of the A1 and will greatly improve the experience for motorists.

“A convoy system of traffic management will be in place during these works to safety of the workforce and motorist.

"We’ve arranged for the project to take place overnight to minimise the impact.

“We thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience and understanding. We’ll do all we can to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.”