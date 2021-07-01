Bid to cut speed on A708

A speed camera van is being deployed on the A708 at Cappercleuch during July.

With the current trend for staycationing, it's expected that there will be an increase in traffic on the road during the summer period, and it’s hoped this deployment will reduce the number of people being killed or seriously injured by encouraging improved driver behaviour and speed limit compliance.

East safety camera unit manager, Michael Grant, said: “Short-term deployments allow us to respond to emerging issues or changes in traffic behaviour for a period of one month.

Working with colleagues from Police Scotland and Scottish Borders Council, the A708 at St Mary’s Loch was identified as a location that would benefit from a shor t-term deployment of the safety camera van, due to an expected increase in visitors to the area and a number of recent collisions involving motorcyclists, which were speed related.

"We encourage all motorists to stay within the speed limits to keep all road users safe this summer.”

Inspector Andrew Gibb, Lothian and Borders Road Policing, added: “Sadly in recent weeks there have been several collisions involving motorcyclists where speed was a contributory factor.