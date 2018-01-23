BGH road safety scheme up for discussion in Melrose today

A drop-in session on the forthcoming A6091 Melrose bypass road safety improvement scheme for the Borders General Hospital is taking place today.

Residents, businesses and other members of the community interested in the work taking place, can pop into the Ormiston Institute, Market Square, Melrose, at any time from noon to 8pm, where information about the scheme and the new traffic control system can be gained, and it provides an opportunity to speak to the engineers responsible for developing the scheme.

The works, which begin on Monday, February 5, and will be ongoing for six weeks, will improve road traffic safety on the A6091, at the junction with Borders General Hospital.

The route is used by around 11,400 vehicles each day, and this scheme has been developed to improve the safety of road users making left or right turns at the junction, by installing a new traffic light system.

In addition, a new ‘hurry on’ system will be installed, which will improve the flow of traffic and allow a faster entry/exit for ambulances.

Access to the BGH, Huntlyburn ward, ambulance station and the Busy Bees nursery will be maintained for the period of the works, with ambulance services operating as normal for the duration.

The scheme will be constructed using a temporary traffic light system, utilising single lane closures with no significant delays anticipated.

Advance notice signs are in place, and patients with appointments at the BGH scheduled for the period of the works have been informed in their appointment letters.

Patients attending the BGH for appointments, as well as staff and visitors, should allow extra time for their journey and plan their travel in advance.

This scheme is taking place at the same time as essential maintenance by Scottish Borders Council on the B6374 Lowood Bridge, which will see the bridge closed for 20 weeks from Wednesday, January 31.

The council and Amey will be monitoring traffic flows carefully to ensure there are no significant traffic issues arising from these schemes and ask drivers in local area to be considerate to fellow road users during the works.

Members of the cuncil’s Lowood Bridge project team will also be present at the drop-in session to discuss their plans.

This work is weather-dependent, so road users should continue to check for updates on the Amey SE Trunk Roads network website at https://scottishtrunkroadsse.amey.co.uk/

Drivers can keep up to date with the Lowood Bridge project at www.scotborders.gov.uk/lowoodbridge