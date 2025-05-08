Better ticket to ride for bus passengers

​The new routes have been shaped by feedback from communities.

Improvements to bus network.

Bus passengers in Tweeddale and Galashiels will have a much-improved ticket to ride this month.

Scottish Borders Council has unveiled significant changes to the local bus network in the two areas, set to come into effect on Monday, May 12.

The council has also invested in enhanced real-time information for passengers, with the introduction of 29 new display screens at key bus stops across the region.

The changes will see the introduction of new SBC-operated services in Tweeddale, including the Service 90 Peebles Town Service, the Service 91 Peebles to Biggar, and the Service 93 Peebles to West Linton.

These new routes have been shaped by valuable feedback from local communities and councillors.

In Galashiels, the existing Service 54 (Balmoral to Galashiels) and Service 74 (Galashiels, Netherdale, and Melrose Gait) will be replaced. SBC will operate a new Service 75 connecting the Galashiels Transport Interchange with the Borders General Hospital and Netherdale.

Additionally, Borders Buses will be revising their Service 51 (Galashiels to Edinburgh) to incorporate Melrose Gait, offering more frequent journeys, later evening services, and increased seating capacity, while maintaining links to Galashiels town centre, Melrose, and Edinburgh.

SBC has pledged it will continue its collaborative partnership with Borders Buses to ensure a smooth transition for passengers.

Councillor Jenny Linehan, SBC executive member for Environment & Transport, said: “We would like to thank our local communities and councillors for their crucial input in developing these new services. We will closely monitor the impact of these changes and gather feedback over the initial 12 weeks, with potential for minor adjustments to be made as necessary.

“These service improvements are being delivered as part of a wider initiative to enhance transport across the Scottish Borders through levelling up funding.”

In addition to the route changes, passengers will benefit from significant investment in real-time information. Twenty-nine new information screens will be installed at key locations, supplementing the existing network of 15 solar-powered and 11 wired screens.

This will provide passengers with up-to-the-minute information on bus arrivals and departures, improving the overall travel experience.

From May 12, all tickets can be purchased on bus services. Tickets previously acquired through the Borders Buses mobile app, as well as on-bus tickets, will be accepted on services 75, 90, 91, and 93.