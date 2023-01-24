A68 closures for resurfacing

The A68 willl be closed overnight in both directions at various locations for six nights next month.

The closures will take place on the following dates, from 7.30pm until 6am each night:

Monday to Wednesday, February 13-15 – The road will be closed in both directions between the A699 at St Boswells and the A698 at Bonjedward. A signed diversion route will be in place between via the A699 and the A698, adding an estimated 12 miles and 14 minutes to affected journeys.

Thursday to Friday, February 16-17 and Monday, February 20 – The road will be closed in both directions between the A698 at Ancrum and the A6088 at the English border. A signed diversion route will be in place via the A698 and the A6088, adding an estimated 10 miles and 15 minutes to affected journeys.

Tuesday to Wednesday, February 21-22 – The road will be closed in both directions between Millerhill Junction on the A720 and Fordel Mains Junction. A signed diversion route will be in place via Sheriffhall Roundabout on the A720, the A6094 and the A6106, adding an estimated three miles and nine minutes to affected journeys.

Emergency services will be given access through the works at all times and local access for residents within the closure points will be maintained when it is safe to pass through the work area.