A68 bridge to close for overnight resurfacing works
The Drygrange bridge, which carries the A68 over the River Tweed, will be closed overnight on Wednesday, January 12 for resurfacing works.
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 12:43 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 12:43 pm
The A68 will be closed in both directions between the road to Leaderfoot Viaduct and the A68/B6360 Gattonside Junction from 7.30pm until 6am. A diversion route will be signposted between Earlston and St Boswells via the A6105, A6089 and A699 and vice versa, which will add approximately 34 minutes and 20 miles to affected journeys.
Access for emergency vehicles and the public bus service will be maintained at all times.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will improve safety and ride quality for motorists using this section of the A68 … we thank motorists in advance for their patience.”