A68 bridge to close for overnight resurfacing works

The A68 will be closed in both directions between the road to Leaderfoot Viaduct and the A68/B6360 Gattonside Junction from 7.30pm until 6am. A diversion route will be signposted between Earlston and St Boswells via the A6105, A6089 and A699 and vice versa, which will add approximately 34 minutes and 20 miles to affected journeys.