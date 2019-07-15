Roadworks on way in Jedburgh ahead of opening of £32m campus

Roadworks are on the way in Jedburgh ahead of the opening of the town’s £32m grammar campus next year.

Works to various roads near the new Hartrigge Park school will begin on Monday, July 22, and are expected to take four months to complete.

The Boundaries will become a one-way road, with buildouts to help slow down traffic and a new crossing point, requiring it to be closed for four weeks from July 22.

Gas distribution company SGN will be carrying out eight weeks of work to upgrade the network supplying the new campus, and that will involve the setting up of three-way lights on the A68 at the Waterside Road junction for six weeks from July 22.

Part of Forthill Terrace will be closed for the duration of the SGN project, and Bridge Street will be shut from August 12 for five weeks.

Parking will also be suspended from 1 to 37 Bongate.

Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, said: “Jedburgh Grammar Campus is going to be an innovative new facility which will aim to serve the whole community.

“Ahead of its opening, it is important the council ensures all access routes to the new campus are as safe as possible.

“We will endeavour to work with the local community throughout the essential improvement programme and thank residents in advance for their patience during the works.”

SGN project manager Murray Brown added: “We’ve worked closely with the local authorities in planning this work, and we will be doing everything we can to limit disruption during our essential work in Jedburgh.

“We appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating. However, the new plastic pipe has a minimum lifespan of 80 years. This means once the work is completed, Jedburgh homes and businesses will enjoy the benefits of a continued safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come.”