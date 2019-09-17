Overnight closures scheduled for stretch of A68 near Jedburgh

An overnight closure of the A68 south of Jedburgh will be in place from Friday for eight nights.

The stretch of road between Huntford bends and the Letham junction, near Carter Bar, will be closed nightly from 8pm to 6am from this Friday, September 20 until Saturday, September 28.

The £433,000 resurfacing works will benefit over 2,400 vehicles using the road daily, and requires a full closure of the road in both directions.

Northbound traffic will be diverted once over Carter Bar onto the A6088 towards Hawick, following it through Bonchester Bridge, joining the A698 for Denholm and rejoining the A68 at Cleikimin.

Southbound traffic will follow the same diversion route but in reverse.