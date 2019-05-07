Full closure along stretch of A68 begins tonight

Drivers travelling on the A68 can expect disruption from tonight as full overnight closures begin, continuing until next Monday, May 13.

The main trunk road will be closed south of Jedwater caravan park, near Camptown, up to the Carter Bar border daily from 8pm to 6am.

This is to allow for essential resurfacing works.

An AMEY Highways spokesman said: “The works will benefit over 2,400 vehicles, using this section of the A68 each day, by improving the condition of the carriageway and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.

“There will be a full closure of the carriageway at this location with a signed diversion route in operation. During daytime hours and where appropriate, localised temporary traffic signals will be in use to allow deeper areas of resurfacing work time to properly cool.”

Vehicles will be diverted at the Carter Bar and at Cleikimin via A6088 and A698.

Northbound traffic travelling on the A68 will be diverted at Carter Bar via the A6088 and then onto the A698.

From here, traffic will be able to rejoin the A68 northbound carriageway as it reaches north of Jedburgh. A68 southbound traffic will follow the same diversion route but in the opposite direction.

Traveline’s 131 bus service will not be affected throughout the duration of the closure.

This scheme has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, Borders Buses, Traveline, BT, and Scottish Borders Council.