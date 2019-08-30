Bridge near Drumelzier to be shut for two weeks as £335,000 revamp nears completion

A Tweeddale bridge is to be closed for two weeks to allow a five-month refurbishment programme to be completed.

Merlindale Bridge, near Drumelzier, will be closed from next Tuesday, September 3, to Tuesday, September 17, to allow waterproofing work to take place as part of a £335,000 restoration project due to be completed at the end of next month.

The bridge is on the B712 Hallyne-Rachan road, so traffic will be diverted via the A72 and A701 during the closure.

Signage will be in place to direct traffic and advise road users that local businesses remain open.

During the closure, the 91 Peebles-to-Biggar bus service will also be diverted along the A72 but will still serve passengers in Broughton.

In addition, a demand-responsive taxi service will operate for communities along the B712, including Drumelzier, Stobo and Broughton. Call 01721 721212 to book it.

Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar, said: “We fully understand the importance of Merlindale Bridge to local communities and businesses along the B712 road, which is why we have tried to avoid closing the crossing during the five months of work.

“However, the works now required mean a closure is unavoidable.

“We have kept the closure to two weeks and have put in place contingency measures to try to keep disruption to a minimum.

“We thank local communities and businesses for their understanding and co-operation during the refurbishment of Merlindale Bridge.”