Top picks to be had at Bowhill’s harvest festival

Taking on a farming and forestry theme for 2018, the harvest festival at Bowhill will take place this Sunday, September 30, between 11am-4pm, celebrating the last day of its visitor season.

Throughout the day visitors can enjoy a fun-packed schedule, including woodturning with the on-site specialist and learn about horse-logging through demonstrations.

Tree climbing at Bowhill

There will also be a Bowhill Bake Off competition split into two age categories, over 12 years and 12 years and under. Budding bakers can bring along their Bowhill-themed creations on the day alongside an entry form which can be found on the Bowhill website.

Winning entries will receive a 2019 family season pass for Bowhill.

And there’s lots of fun to be had before the harvest festival takes place, including live theatre performances, outdoor ranger fun and the last Nutty’s Little Squirrel Club today (September 28).

That’s not all as organised tree-climbing sessions will take place for adventurers over six years old at 10-11am.

Tickets are priced at £20 for the one-hour session which is one of a kind in the Borders. Visitors will have the chance to climb Scots pine and oak trees that are more than 200 years old.

And there was a mysterious event last night (Thursday), inspired by Sherlock Holmes. ‘Catch the Killer: Holmes and The Mystery of the Unseen Blade’ – a murder-mystery evening combined with first-class theatrical performance.

Guests are encouraged to work in groups to solve the mystery.

Helen Currie, house manager, said: “We have a lot of exciting events coming up this month, with the harvest festival making a return. This celebration is one not to be missed, and alongside the other events throughout September, we have something for visitors of all ages.”

Although the house and estate will officially close for 2018 tours on Sunday, September 30, the calendar of events continues at Bowhill with Halloween and Christmas activities in the coming months.

Visit www.bowhillhouse.co.uk for full details.