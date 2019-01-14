Thieves target 12 vans in Jedburgh

Thieves broke into a dozen work vans in Jedburgh in the early hours of today, January 14, and stole tools from them.

The 12 vans targeted, all Ford Transits, were parked in Howden Drive, Howden Road, Howden Crescent, Lothian Road, Howdenburn Road and Howdenburn Court.

Lothian Road, Jedburgh.

Police were alerted to the thefts at around 1am after two men were seen acting suspiciously around vehicles in Howden Road.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish how many tools were stolen and their value.

Police investigating the string of thefts are appealing to any potential witnesses to get in touch.

Detective sergeant Callum Peoples, of the criminal investigation department at Galashiels police station, said: “We believe those responsible have arrived in the area in a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly between the hours of 1am and 2am on Monday, January 14.

“We’d urge anyone who may have CCTV covering their property or anyone who may have driven through the area and be filming via dashcam, to check their systems for any suspicious activity captured overnight last night.

“The public are reminded to ensure vehicles are securely locked and, where possible, items of value are removed from vans and kept secure elsewhere.

“Our recommendation is always to mark tools so that they can be identified should they be stolen.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galashiels CID via 101, quoting incident No 0126 of January 14 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555111.

Advice on safeguarding vans against thieves can be found at www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/home-and-personal-property/secure-your-car