Ten years of the Borders through Google eyes

This year, Google celebrates a decade of its Street View application – and with its new history feature, we thought it would be interesting to see how much of the Borders has changed in that time.

And it has changed a lot, as shown by these photos taken by Google’s camera car over the years.

Firstly, we looked at Selkirk’s Linglie Road, from the junction with the A708, and there are a few differences, pre and post flood protection work.

The ones from Ladhope Vale in Galashiels are very interesting, as it shows a work in progress, before, during and after the return of the Borders Railway and the building of the transport interchange.

There’s more signs of change due to the railway at Heriot and Tweedbank.

And it’s interesting to see Hawick’s Commercial Road – where the old Borders College once stood, replaced now by Sainsbury’s supermarket.

There are some instances where the Google car has not picked up change because it hasn’t been past lately, but it is worth having a play at www.google.co.uk/maps