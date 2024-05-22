TD1 Youth Hub c elebrates young achievers and pays tribute to former Police Officer at annual awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TD1 Youth Hub, a leading youth work organisation based in Galashiels, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, May 15, where they celebrated the accomplishments of young people in the community and paid tribute to a former police officer.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards to 24 deserving young people. These awards recognized their commitment to volunteering and their dedication to developing new skills through programs offered by TD1 Youth Hub.

Inaugural PC Sean Wright Memorial Award Presented

This year also saw the presentation of the inaugural PC Sean Wright Memorial Award. This newly established award will be given annually to a young person from the Galashiels area who exemplifies positive values and serves as a role model for their peers. The award honours the memory of former Galashiels Community Police Officer Sean Wright, who passed away unexpectedly in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethan Painter received the Award from Chief Inspector Fletcher and family and friends of Sean Wright.

Three outstanding young people, Reece Wyllie, Jessica Little, and Ethan Painter, were nominated for the inaugural award. All three demonstrated the qualities embodied by the award, but Ethan Painter was ultimately chosen as the first recipient.

Celebrating a Year of Achievements

The awards ceremony was part of a larger event showcasing TD1 Youth Hub’s accomplishments over the past year. Roughly 60 community members attended the AGM to learn about the organisation's work, including the launch of their annual report.

The annual report, detailing the organisation's activities for the past year, is available for download on the TD1 Youth Hub website (www.td1.org.uk) under the "About Us" section. Physical copies can also be obtained by contacting TD1 Youth Hub directly.

TD1 Youth Hub: Empowering Young People in Galashiels