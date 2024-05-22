TD1 Youth Hub c elebrates young achievers and pays tribute to former Police Officer at annual awards
The highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards to 24 deserving young people. These awards recognized their commitment to volunteering and their dedication to developing new skills through programs offered by TD1 Youth Hub.
Inaugural PC Sean Wright Memorial Award Presented
This year also saw the presentation of the inaugural PC Sean Wright Memorial Award. This newly established award will be given annually to a young person from the Galashiels area who exemplifies positive values and serves as a role model for their peers. The award honours the memory of former Galashiels Community Police Officer Sean Wright, who passed away unexpectedly in 2023.
Three outstanding young people, Reece Wyllie, Jessica Little, and Ethan Painter, were nominated for the inaugural award. All three demonstrated the qualities embodied by the award, but Ethan Painter was ultimately chosen as the first recipient.
Celebrating a Year of Achievements
The awards ceremony was part of a larger event showcasing TD1 Youth Hub’s accomplishments over the past year. Roughly 60 community members attended the AGM to learn about the organisation's work, including the launch of their annual report.
The annual report, detailing the organisation's activities for the past year, is available for download on the TD1 Youth Hub website (www.td1.org.uk) under the "About Us" section. Physical copies can also be obtained by contacting TD1 Youth Hub directly.
TD1 Youth Hub: Empowering Young People in Galashiels
TD1 Youth Hub offers a variety of free programs and activities for young people aged 10-26 in Galashiels, including Tweedbank, Stow, and Clovenfords. These programs include evening drop-in sessions, support groups for young parents, detached street work, one-on-one support, and diversionary activities. Through their work, TD1 Youth Hub plays a vital role in empowering young people in the Galashiels area to reach their full potential.