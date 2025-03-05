​Survival in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 2 within reach for Berwick after 46-25 win at Kirkcaldy

James Thompson scoring a try for Berwick during their 46-25 win away to Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo: Stuart Fenwick)

​​Berwick are within touching distance of securing their survival in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 2 after notching up a 46-25 win away to Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

That result ended up suiting both sides as the fifth-placed Fifers’ four-try bonus point takes them out of danger of the drop and their Northumbrian visitors, though still sixth, are now seven points clear of the division’s two-deep relegation zone, on 32 from 14 fixtures, and also five in front of third-from-bottom Lasswade, having been level with them at kick-off, both with two games left to play.

Berwick’s scorers at the weekend, making amends for a 24-22 defeat in the reverse fixture south of the border in November, were right-winger Ben Nicholson at the double, left-winger Jack Dalrymple, outside-centre James Thompson, full-back Aidan Rosie, hooker Ryan Wilson and tighthead prop Jordon Patterson, with fly-half Jack Webster adding five conversions and a penalty.

Touching down for their hosts at Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park were Sean McKervail twice, Stevie Milne and Kieran Mitchell, accompanied by a penalty from captain Fin Smith and a conversion by Ethan Murray.

Captain Ali Grieve on the ball for Berwick during their 46-25 win away to Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo: Stuart Fenwick)

Berwick’s remaining games are at home to basement side Preston Lodge at Scremerston on Saturday, March 22, and away to Lasswade on Saturday, April 5, both 3pm kick-offs.

September’s reverse fixtures yielded mixed fortunes in the form of a 25-14 defeat in East Lothian and a 35-17 home victory against the Midlothian side.

Berwick head coach Paul Pringle was delighted to see his team take a big step towards safety on Saturday with their sixth win of the season, telling Borders Rugby TV: “The boys fronted up magnificently.

“Our pack was very strong in all the set-plays and our backs were just really hungry, but the key standout for me was the fact we were actually playing with a bit of clarity, playing heads-up rugby.

Darren Goodfellow on the ball for Berwick during their 46-25 win away to Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo: Stuart Fenwick)

“We showed that when we do that and look around, we can pick teams apart.

“It was an all-round squad performance and I’m very happy with that.

“There are still two games to go and a cup quarter-final, so it’s just another step but we’re aiming to build on it going forward.”