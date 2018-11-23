Strictly Come Dancing champion Joe McFadden visits Borders for Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

The Borders will feature in an episode of hit BBC Two show Celebrity Antiques Road Trip next week.

Former pop star Richard Coles and last year’s Strictly Come Dancing winner, actor Joe McFadden, can be seen visiting West Linton – as well as Edinburgh, Motherwell and Glasgow – prior to an auction in Newcastle – as the eighth series of the show continues on Tuesday, November 27, at 7pm.

Coles, a former member of the pop group the Communards, is in the driving seat for the trip and his co-pilot is McFadden, also seen on the small screen in Heartbeat, Cranford and Casualty.

They are accompanied by antiques experts David Harper and Phil Serrell.

Other celebrities featured in the current run of the show, made by STV Productions, include Kelly Brook, Peter Andre, Sue Johnston and Bananarama’s Keren Woodward.

Series producer John Redshaw said: “It’s always exciting to hit the road with a new set of celebrities, and this series is no exception.

“We have a brilliant line-up of competing stars going head to head on the antiques trail, and I think viewers will love following their road trips as they track down weird and wonderful bargains in antique shops around the country.”

An episode of the show’s celeb-free sister series also filmed in the Borders, BBC One’s Antiques Road Trip, was aired last January.

Filmed a year ago in August, it featured experts Anita Manning and Charles Hanson in scenes shot in Hawick, Innerleithen, Kelso and Melrose.