Stretch of A7 road set for closure this weekend

Drivers can expect disruption and diversions on the A7 near Selkirk this Friday evening and all day Saturday.

Resurfacing works have been scheduled for Hillside Terrace between 8pm and 7am on Friday, and between 7am and 10pm on Saturday, May 25.

Two-way traffic lights will be in place and the Loan junction completely closed from 8pm on Friday to 7am the following day. The A699 junction will also be closed for a short period until surfacing work has been completed past this area.

On Saturday the A7 at Hillside Terrace will be fully closed from just beyond the petrol station to Russell Place between 7am and 10pm.

A diversion route will be in operation for north and southbound traffic.

Traffic will be directed to follow the A699 towards St Boswells and then follow the A68 to the A6091 before re-joining the A7 at Kingsknowes roundabout.

This work, with a value of £139,000, will benefit around 9,000 vehicles using this route each day.