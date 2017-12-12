Sound of music as Innerleithen gets switched on

History hung heavy in the air at this year’s Innerleithen festive lights switch-on.

Seven-and-a-half hours of musical entertainment and activities were staged in the town to mark its switch-on Sunday.

Anna Lecky and Drew Robb switched on the Innerleithen lights

This year saw an addition to proceedings at Innerleithen Church, opened in August 1867, as a new light was chosen from designs by St Ronan’s Primary School pupils to mark its 150th anniversary.

The lights in High Street were switched on after a parade and alongside a community singing event.

Proceedings began earlier in the day when the Innerleithen/Tweedvale Pipe Band performed at the town’s memorial hall.

St James’ RC Church was also switched on for the festive occasion, offering a craft stall, refreshments and a chance to see a nativity scene.

Katherine, Millie and Sophie Cotter.

There was entertainment throughout the afternoon and evening, with the town’s silver band and operatic society performing at the High Street crossing and the toe-tapping Intravenous Drips bringing the house down at a Tweeddale Youth Action event in the old Co-op.

After the switch-on, the Tweedside Hotel hosted local legends Seoras Ashby and Frank Usher, and the Vale Club showcased Sparky and the Choirboys, plus friends.

The day, organised with support from the Innerleithen Civic Association, also offered a timely pre-Chrismas boost for traders in High Street.