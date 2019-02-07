Snow no-show now over for Borders, and high winds forecast to follow

Almost a year on from the Beast from the East, the Borders has yet to see its first widespread snowfall of this winter, but last week was as close as it’s come so far.

Reasonable dustings of snow could be seen south and south-west of Hawick and elsewhere on Tuesday and Wednesday, and further snow fell in the south west of the region overnight last Thursday.

The loch at the Haining at Selkirk frozen over on Saturday.

Met Office yellow weather warnings for snow and ice were issued both times round.

No more snow is forecast for the Borders for the foreseeable future, although sleet is expected in places on Sunday, February 10.

Borderers are being warned to be wary of high winds tomorrow, February 8, however, and a yellow weather warning will be in place for those from noon this Friday until 6pm the day after.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A spell of very strong winds is expected to affect large parts of the UK, leading to some travel disruption.

Bowden Pond,near Newtown, iced over at the weekend.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely.

“Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.”

Temperatures are expected to rise as high as 10C tomorrow and not to fall any lower than 1C over the next week.

Rain is forecast daily from today until Sunday in most parts of the region.