Shaping future careers at DYW Borders event

Amy Hamilton Kevin Greenfield and Nicola Shaw at the event in Kelso.

​Hundreds of young people, parents, and carers gathered at Tait Hall in Kelso on March 1 for the first-ever DYW Borders Apprenticeship Showcase, marking a strong start to Scottish Apprenticeship Week (March 3-7).

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The event provided a unique opportunity for attendees to engage directly with 26 local and national businesses, organisations, and representatives from further and higher education institutions, all highlighting the diverse apprenticeship pathways available across various industries.

With a focus on practical career routes, the showcase offered valuable insights into modern, foundation, and graduate apprenticeships, helping young people explore hands-on learning opportunities that combine work and study. Employers from sectors such as construction, IT, hospitality, land management, and more were on hand to share first-hand experiences and guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apprentice craftsperson Jonny Holmes, from Forestry and Land Scotland, shared his perspective on choosing an apprenticeship, saying: "Don't be afraid to explore different career paths, but don't feel pressured to rush into something that doesn't feel right. It took me time to find the right fit, and apprenticeships offer the best of both worlds—you get paid to learn while gaining real experience on the job. If you're unsure about university, an apprenticeship is definitely worth considering."

John Goodram, Vice President Consulting Services at CGI, also highlighted the range of opportunities available for young people looking to enter the technology sector, noting: "We're really keen to get young people into technology through a variety of different avenues; it's not just university routes we offer—we have modern and graduate apprenticeships too. When you're starting your career, you may not know what discipline you want to go into, so at CGI, we can offer a breadth of experiences for young people."

Reflecting on the success of the event Kevin Greenfield DYW Borders Programme Manager commented: "We’re thrilled with the turnout and engagement at our first Apprenticeship Showcase. Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to gain qualifications while earning and developing real-world skills. The level of interest from young people and their families shows just how important these opportunities are for shaping future careers."

The event set the tone for a week-long spotlight on apprenticeships across Scotland, reinforcing the value of work-based learning in developing the next generation of skilled professionals.

For more information about upcoming events and apprenticeship opportunities, visit https://dywborders.co.uk or follow on social media.