Selkirk swimming pool closed due to chemical imbalance

Selkirk Leisure Centre’s swimming pool is closed today due to a “chemical imbalance”.

The sauna facility is also closed, but the gymnasium is still open for business, with planned fitness classes still taking place.

The swimming pool and sauna at the Selkirk Leisure Centre will stay closed on Tuesday, December 18, due to a chemical imbalance.

A notice on the website of Live Borders, which runs the facility, said: “We are working hard to have the issue rectified as soon as possible, but please check back for updates.”

Children who had been planning to attend a Christmas week fun session are being urged to head over to Galashiels swimming pool, where the fun takes place in half-hour slots between 3.45pm and 5.15pm.

Anyone wishing to do this should call ahead on 01896 752154 so management can assess lifeguard numbers.