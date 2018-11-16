Selkirk pub named as one of most dog-friendly in Scotland

A Selkirk pub has been named one of the most dog-friendly in Scotland.

The regional winners of this year’s DogBuddy Dog-Friendly Pub Awards have been announced, and the Town Arms in Selkirk has made the top 10.

Billy and Bev Mercer at the Town Arms Inn in Selkirk.

Water is always readily available at the Market Place inn, and there’s a treat jar for canine customers behind the bar.

Louise Stephen, manager of the bar for the last 13 years, said: “We’re delighted to be a runner-up in these awards. I think it’s absolutely superb.

“We only entered late in the day when a customer came in with the information and said we should apply.

“We do get quite a few dogs in the bar. We get the walkers coming in after a walk who have dogs with them, and there are regulars too who like to come in for a couple of pints without having to leave their dogs at home. They’re always welcome.

“We’re really pleased to make the top 10 and want to say a big thank-you to all the guys who supported us.”

The Selkirk watering hole came eighth in the Scottish section of the competition.

Casting her vote, regular Bev Mercer said the Town Arms is the “best in the Borders at welcoming dogs”.

“I took my Rosie there every week until she died. Now Gypsy goes every Sunday afternoon and is spoilt rotten,” she said.

The Weston Tavern in Kilmarnock took the top spot for Scotland at the awards, now in their third year, and the Dog at Grundisburgh in Suffolk was this year’s overall winner.