Schoolgirl, 11, from Scottish Borders dies after being hit by bin lorry

Elizabeth Bell from East Gordon was struck by the vehicle, last Wednesday, just after 8am on the A6105.

She was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Her condition at the time was described as ‘critical’, and sadly she died on Wednesday, 7 February, 2024.

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which happened near a junction with an unclassified local road.

Sergeant Dom Doyle said: “Our thoughts are with Elizabeth’s family and they have asked for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can assist with our investigation to get in touch.”