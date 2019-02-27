Roxburghe Estate bosses take down sign forbidding entry to favourite Kelso riverside walk

Walkers will still be able to stroll along a popular section of the River Tweed after one of our readers told us that her favourite route had been blocked off.

Sheila Elliot, of Kelso, was disappointed to see a sign saying ‘no unauthorised access’ blocking her way to the river just across from Floors Castle on the outskirts of Kelso.

She said: “It’s such a shame that this lovely walk along the Tweed is now prohibited.

“As we don’t have any trespass laws in Scotland, perhaps this sign should be removed.”

It does appear to have been a bit of a mistake as when we contacted Roxburghe Estates, we were told that the sign would be taken down immediately.

Estate factor Roddy Jackson told us: “Thank you for contacting us about this sign.

“I understand one of the estate ghillies put it up with the intention to stop vehicles, not walkers, but it will be removed immediately as I agree it is an attractive riverside walk and walkers are very welcome.

“I would be grateful if you would kindly pass on our apologies to the person who contacted you.”

We did. And a delighted Sheila told us: “I really appreciate your help with this and look forward to once again enjoying this lovely walk.

“A big thank you on behalf of all walkers both local and visitors to the area.”

Public access rights were created by the 2003 Land Reform (Scotland) Act, allowing people to be on or cross most places in the country in a responsible manner, but it does not apply everywhere.

Places where public access rights do not apply include houses, gardens and non-residential buildings and associated land, land in which crops are growing or next to a school, as well as airfields, railways, quarries, construction sites and military bases.

Visitor attractions or other places that charge for entry are also on the list.