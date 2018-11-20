Ron Wilson receives his MBE from the Queen

Former secretary of the Border Union Agricultural Society (BUAS), Ron Wilson, was royally rewarded last Tuesday, as he received his MBE from the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Ron, of Cowbog Farm in Morebattle, was given the award for “services to agriculture and the community in the south of Scotland and North Northumberland”.

He was accompanied by his wife Joan, their daughter Julia – who flew in from Sydney for the occasion – and their son Robert.

He was one of 59 recipients from all over the country picking up their awards on the day.

Ron told us: “It was the experience of a lifetime.

“Her Majesty asked what I did in the community, so I told her about our very special Schools Countryside Day and about how we rose to the challenge of maintaining the vibrancy of the BUAS link with the people of Kelso and the whole of the Borders.

“She then asked about farming in the Borders and was pleased to hear that it was resilient in the ever-changing conditions and goalposts.

“She is an amazing lady and was so genuinely interested in everyone who was there.”

Ron, who was secretary at BUAS for 20 years before retiring earlier this year, added: “I will genuinely say that I have been very humbled and very proud for this amazing award and I would like to stress that anything I have achieved has been a team effort by many people.

“There are many in that team and they know who they are, but I would mention one, my wife Joan.”