REVEALED: Scottish Borders’ top baby names in 2017

The most popular baby names inthe Scottish Borders last year have been revealed.

The figures published this week by National Records of Scotland show the full lists of first names given to babies whose births were registerd in 2017 and replace the top 100 lists published in December.

Across Scotland, Olivia and Jack remained the most popular baby names.

Fiona Hyslop, cabinet secretary for culture, tourism and external affairs, said: ““Picking a name for your baby is one of the first, and most important, decisions new parents make.

“Once again this year has seen some of the most popular names from recent years remain in the top ten, with Jack and Olivia holding on to the top spot (in Scotland) for another year.

“I am extremely pleased to see that overall there continues to be a great variety in baby names across Scotland, reflecting our unique and diverse society and culture.”