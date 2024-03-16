Reform party campaign in West Linton
POLITICAL OPINION - This item has been submitted on behalf of David Kirkwood. parliamentary candidate for the Reform Party (Scotland).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
he Reform party Scotland were today (16th March) campaigning in West Linton. Included in the team for today's campaign, was the party's Parliamentary Candidate for Dumfriesshire, Tweeddale and Clydesdale, David Kirkwood.
David lives in Moffat, right in the middle of the constituency and is aware of the issues and challenges of living in a rural area, which is why he is campaigning for the Reform party.
For more information about the Reform Party in Scotland go to https://www.reformparty.uk/scotland-region