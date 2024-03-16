Reform party campaign in West Linton

he Reform party Scotland were today (16th March) campaigning in West Linton. Included in the team for today's campaign, was the party's Parliamentary Candidate for Dumfriesshire, Tweeddale and Clydesdale, David Kirkwood.

David lives in Moffat, right in the middle of the constituency and is aware of the issues and challenges of living in a rural area, which is why he is campaigning for the Reform party.