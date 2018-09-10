Questionnaire causes scratching of heads

A questionnaire sent by the council last week to members of the citizen’s panel – made up of residents with a learning disability or who care for someone with such a disability – left recipients at a loss.

The survey was meant to ascertain how safe people felt in the Borders. However, some glaring mistakes on the form left them scratching their heads in puzzlement.

Firstly, question one was numbered five.

But it was in question 12 where things really got baffling.

It asked: “Which of the following best describes your sexual orientation?”

It then gives a vast selection of various nationality and ethnicities, including Scottish, Irish, gypsy traveller, Indian, and Arab as choices.

One recipient of the survey said: “The cover letter said it was looking for feedback on police and fire services, so not sure why they needed to know so much about sex. Bit creepy really.”

A Scottish Borders Council spokesperson said: “There were some errors in the questionnaire and we apologise for any confusion.

“The questions still stand, but question 12 should read ‘What is your ethnic group/background?’.

“The majority of members of the panel, which totals 217, will respond online with only those who requested a paper copy receiving one.”