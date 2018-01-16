Public event going ahead, but committee meeting is postponed

A decision on whether a proposed £250,000 revamp at St Leonard’s Racecourse on Hawick Moor will be backed by the town’s common good fund committee has been delayed.

This afternoon’s committee meeting, where councillors were due to make a decision on backing the plans, has been postponed.

However, the public consultation event, where townsfolk can view the plans and speak to council officials and Hawick Common Riding committee member, is going ahead as planned.

The proposal from the Hawick Common Riding committee is for a new building to house a weigh-in room, toilets, steward’s room, jockeys’ changing room, showers, committee room and kitchen.

The complex would be located within the paddock to the south of the service yard and would be used during the common riding in June and for race meetings.

The public event runs from 4.30-5.30pm in the lesser hall at Hawick Town Hall.