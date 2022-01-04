£1,500 worth of damage caused in school vandalism attack in Innerleithen
Damage estimated at £1,500 was caused when vandals targeted a nursery and community garden in Innerleithen.
Between Thursday, December 30 and Sunday, January 2, a number of reports of vandalism within St. Ronan’s Primary School were made to police.
It is estimated that the damage caused to the community garden is about £1,500.
Police are looking for witnesses and or any information which may assist with enquiries, particularly those who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the same area around these dates.
Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or via our online 'CONTACT US' page at http://www.scotland.police.uk/contact-us quoting incident 1177 of 2nd January 2022.
Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their online reporting tool at crimestoppers-uk.org where any information you provide will remain anonymous.
Please report any further suspicious activity immediately via 101 or 999 if ongoing, providing as much detail as possible regarding persons involved.