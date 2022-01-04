St Ronan's Primary School in Innerleithen.

Between Thursday, December 30 and Sunday, January 2, a number of reports of vandalism within St. Ronan’s Primary School were made to police.

It is estimated that the damage caused to the community garden is about £1,500.

Police are looking for witnesses and or any information which may assist with enquiries, particularly those who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the same area around these dates.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or via our online 'CONTACT US' page at http://www.scotland.police.uk/contact-us quoting incident 1177 of 2nd January 2022.

Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their online reporting tool at crimestoppers-uk.org where any information you provide will remain anonymous.