Prince Charles receives a right royal welcome to the Borders

Borderers turned out in force to greet His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales as he paid visits to shops and streets around the region today.

The Duke of Rothesay, as he is known in Scotland, enjoyed mill tours and the sounds of the pipes and drums in Hawick this morning before visiting shops along the High Street and chatting to delighted Teries.

Later he met local food and drink producers, children and book fans at Mainstreet Trading Company in St Boswells. He was treated to a singalong from youngsters from the village nursery as well as a taste of the region’s finest produce - including one “lovely but fatal” cider.

The Duke described the cafe and deli as “bigger than it appeared”, quizzed residents on what the “hot topics” are in the village, and chatted rugby with one waiter before suggesting the Duchess of Rothesay would have loved to have done a spot of shopping in the home ware shop had she joined him on his travels north of the border.

From St Boswells it was onwards to Old Melrose where he officially opened Tweed Forum charity’s new offices and met local farmers and fishermen.

Look out for full write-ups and photos from each visit online soon and in next week’s Southern Reporter.