Postponed Voice UK audition being held in Hawick this week

A rescheduled audition for TV talent show The Voice UK is being held in Hawick on Friday, May 18.

A team from the hit ITV programme were due to have been at 13 Brew, a new cafe and bar in the town’s Teviot Crescent, last Friday but had to postpone their visit for a week due to staffing issues.

The audition is a chance for budding vocalists to catch the eyes – and, more importantly, ears – of the judges and vie for places on the primetime show, regularly watched by more than five million viewers.

The winner of the next series, the eighth, will land a £100,000 prize and a record deal.

The Hawick audition night, starting at 7pm, is one of only five in Scotland lined up at present, though further dates are yet to be announced, the others being in Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow and Stirling.

For details, email steve@thirteenbrew.co

The Voice UK – featuring Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs as coaches – began life on BBC One in 2012 before moving over to ITV last year.

Previous winners have included Ruti Olajugbagbe, Kevin Simm, Leanne Mitchell and Mo Jamil Adeniran.