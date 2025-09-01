Post Office service returns to Scottish Borders town

By Kevin McRoberts
Published 1st Sep 2025, 16:27 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 16:28 BST
​Selkirk Post Office has opened today (Monday, September 1) at a new location in the town.

It’s now at Nisa, 16 Market Place, Selkirk.

Most Popular

The previous branch, at 40 Market Place, closed in January due to the resignation of the postmaster.

The new postmaster is Ashok Pothugunta.

Ashok Pothugunta is the new postmaster at Selkirk's Post Office in the Nisa store in Market Street.placeholder image
Ashok Pothugunta is the new postmaster at Selkirk's Post Office in the Nisa store in Market Street.

The relocated branch is open seven days a week, 7am-9pm, providing 98 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is more than double the opening hours of the previous branch, with additional hours including all-day Sunday and Saturday afternoon, earlier opening and later closing.

The same wide range of Post Office services are available.

Time restricted parking is available at Market Place car park available nearby.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community. We are delighted to have restored Post Office service again to Selkirk and with the added benefit of the branch now being open from early until late seven days a week.

“With the opening hours more than doubling that makes it even easier for customers to visit the branch.”

Related topics:Post OfficeScottish BordersSelkirk
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice