Young parliamentarians elected for the next two years

Voting has taken place for the Scottish Parliament election.

The declaration took place on Monday, November 22, and the following candidates were successfully elected: 15-year-old Ally Turnbull (MSYP Midlothian South, Tweeddale & Lauderdale, Galashiels Academy student); 16-year-old Alexandria Pritchard (MSYP Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire, Jedburgh Grammar student); and 22-year-old Rory Hamilton (MSYP Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire, resident of Berwickshire).

There was no election held in the Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire constituency as it was uncontested, so the two candidates went through automatically.

The voting period for the Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale region ran from 8-21 November, using the single transferable vote system.