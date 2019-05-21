Where will your ‘X’ go this Thursday?

There’s just a couple of days to go before Borderers head to the ballot box for the European Parliamentary Election.

Polling stations will be open across the region from 7am until 10pm on Thursday, May 23, and voters are reminded that they need to mark their choice with an ‘X’ against one political party or independent candidate to ensure their vote counts.

Scottish Borders Council chief executive Tracey Logan, local returning officer for the Borders, said: “People across the Borders need to vote with an ‘X’ at this election and I would encourage voters to study the ballot paper instructions carefully. Polling station staff will be able to help with any queries they may have.

“I’d also ask voters to take their poll cards with them when they vote as this will speed up the process, however it is not essential and you will be able to vote without it.

“Any postal votes also need to be received by 10pm on Thursday 23 May, and can be handed in to any polling station on Thursday if necessary.”

Six members of the European Parliament will be elected to represent Scotland for however long the UK takes to vote through a withdrawal agreement or, failing that, until it is forced to leave the EU without a deal.

While the election is for the whole of Scotland, there are several Borderers vying for your cross.

Scottish Borders Council leader Shona Haslam is third on the list for the Scottish Conservatives, while former councillor Catriona Bhatia is also third on the list for the Liberal Democrats, whose lead candidate Sheila Ritchie hit the streets of Kelso today, along with Mrs Bhatia, to drum up some support.

Selkirk GP Kate Forman appears third on the list for the Change UK party and SNP Tweeddale West councillor Heather Anderson is fifth on the list for her party.

Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar is one of only two independent candidates in the whole of Scotland, alongside Kenneth Parke from Angus.

Borderers will also be able to vote for UKIP, the Brexit Party, the Scottish Green Party or the Labour Party, even though they do not have any locals on their lists.

While the vote is on Thursday, the count, to be held at Galashiels’ Volunteer Hall, will not take place until Sunday, May 26, where the local result will be declared after 10pm.

Details of local polling stations will be on your poll card. If you have not received it, or if you are unsure of where to go, you can call the council’s elections team on 01835 825005.