Six candidates to contest Jedburgh by-election
Six candidates will contest the Jedburgh and District ward by-election, which will take place on Thursday, February 22.
The election has been called following the resignation due to health reasons of SNP councillor Pam Brown last year.
The candidates are:
- John Lawrence Bathgate, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
- James Douglas Wilson Clark, Scottish Eco-Federalists – Sustainable UK
- Phil Dixon, Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Ray Georgeson, Scottish Liberal Democrats
- Kaymarie Hughes, Scottish Labour Party
- Charles Strang, Scottish Greens – Think Global Act Local
Those aged 16 and over in the ward, which includes Ancrum, Jedburgh, Oxnam and Camptown, Roxburgh and St Boswells, are eligible to vote in this by-election.
One candidate will be elected using the single transferable vote system so electors should vote by numbers, ranking candidates in order of preference 1 to 6.
Electors are asked to take their poll card to the polling station when casting their vote although it is not essential.
To make sure you are registered to vote in this by-election you must register by midnight on Tuesday, February 6. Visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote to register online.
Those registered can apply to vote by post but must do so by 5pm on Wednesday, February 7, with the closing date for proxy vote applications, enabling someone to vote on your behalf, closing at 5pm on Wednesday, February 14.