Six candidates to contest Jedburgh by-election

Six candidates will contest the Jedburgh and District ward by-election, which will take place on Thursday, February 22.

The election has been called following the resignation due to health reasons of SNP councillor Pam Brown last year.

The candidates are:

John Lawrence Bathgate, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

James Douglas Wilson Clark, Scottish Eco-Federalists – Sustainable UK

Phil Dixon, Scottish National Party (SNP)

Ray Georgeson, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Kaymarie Hughes, Scottish Labour Party

Charles Strang, Scottish Greens – Think Global Act Local

Those aged 16 and over in the ward, which includes Ancrum, Jedburgh, Oxnam and Camptown, Roxburgh and St Boswells, are eligible to vote in this by-election.

One candidate will be elected using the single transferable vote system so electors should vote by numbers, ranking candidates in order of preference 1 to 6.

Electors are asked to take their poll card to the polling station when casting their vote although it is not essential.

To make sure you are registered to vote in this by-election you must register by midnight on Tuesday, February 6. Visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote to register online.

