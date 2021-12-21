Councillor Heather Anderson.

Tweeddale West’s Heather Anderson’s award was based on nominations from SNP members and is normally bestowed by the party at its St Andrew’s Dinner.

Sadly, due to Covid, there was no event this year but Heather is hopeful of being recognised at next year’s celebration.

But the award – the party’s clootie dumpling symbol on a stand – now takes pride of place on Heather’s mantelpiece.

She said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this award. We have around 400 SNP councillors across Scotland and so many of them do such amazing work, so to be recognised by them in this way is incredible. I am so chuffed to join the previous winners and look forward to meeting them in person next year. It is recognition from your peers.”

Heather is deputy group leader for the SNP on Scottish Borders Council and convener of the Association of Nationalist Councillors.

First elected as a ward member in 2017 she even served as a member of the European Parliament for the briefest of period in 2020 – just prior to Britain’s exit.

She said: "I have the Guinness Book of World Records award for being the shortest serving member of the European Parliament.

"l was only formally recognised for the last four days but managed to vote against the withdrawal agreement. I kept saying it was my first four days not my last, because we’ll be back.”

She added: “I’m the convener of the Association of Nationalist Councillors, of which every SNP is a member, and I’ve been elected for the last couple of years so I think it was recognition of the work the ANC has done. We did a video to encourage people to come forward and stand as councillors, we have lots of training events and helped redraft the rules for SNP council groups.

"This is all voluntary work on behalf of the party so it’s very much a party award.