SBC wants people to be “vote ready” ahead of a UK General Election in the next few months
The election must legally be held before January 28, 2025.
The date is unknown but what is certain is that new voter rules will apply.
Scottish Borders Council want to make sure everyone eligible to vote in the Borders is vote ready.
As in previous elections everyone who is eligible and wants to vote must be registered, but this time, they are also legally required to show photo identification (Voter ID) when they vote at their polling station – this includes acting as a proxy, voting on behalf of someone else.
There are a number of acceptable forms of photo ID that can be used when voting including a passport, driving licence (including provisional) and a Blue Badge.
The full list of accepted forms of photo ID and more information can be found on the Electoral Commission’s website or call their helpline on 0800 328 0280.
Anyone who is registered to vote but doesn’t have an accepted form of photo ID or if they are not sure whether their photo ID still looks like them, can apply for a free voter ID document online at Gov.UK website.
This document is known as a Voter Authority Certificate.
There is the option to apply via a paper application form, which should be completed and sent to Electoral Registration Officer for the Scottish Borders – Voters must be registered before they can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate.
More information on the Electoral Registration Officer for Scottish Borders can be found on the ERO’s website or call their helpline on 01835 825100.
Anyone who is not resident within the Scottish Borders can find details of their local Electoral Registration Officer at Contact your local Electoral Registration Office – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
Scottish Borders Council is encouraging eligible voters to check now if they have the correct photo ID or if they need a Voter Authority Certificate and not to leave it until the election date is announced.