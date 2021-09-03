River clean hailed a success

Rachael Hamilton MSP at the river clean.

During a speech in Parliament on Wednesday, Rachael Hamilton MSP thanked the 460 members of the public who volunteered to participate in the initiative which saw more than three tonnes of rubbish removed from the River Tweed in May.

Mrs Hamilton gave particular thanks to GreenTweed Eco, founded by Melrose teacher Tom Rawson, for organising the event, supported by the Fallago Environment Fund, and recognised their ability to tap into the spirit of the Borders community in addressing an important issue.

Her motion to parliament also highlighted the work of volunteers around the country.

Mrs Hamilton said: “The Great Borders River Clean is a wonderful project that organises regular, large-scale river clean-ups throughout the Borders.”

“Residents from towns and villages across my constituency and along the rivers and streams take part in the river clean, which is predominantly of the area surrounding the River Tweed and its major tributaries. All the rubbish that is collected is disposed of responsibly.”

“It is important that we have cleaner rivers for the sake of the wildlife that have made them their home. As a lot of the problem is man-made, it is up to us to do something about it.”

Mr Rawson said: “Events like the Great Borders River Clean really hold up a mirror to our habits, unlike a beach clean where one can point the finger at someone else for the rubbish washed up on your shore, there really is no one else to blame.