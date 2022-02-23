Replacement of 3G pitches at Netherdale in Galashiels could cost Scottish Borders Council £200k, it emerges
Scottish Borders Council may need to step in to plug a £200,000 shortfall in funding to replace 3G pitches at an iconic Galashiels sports arena - if hoped-for cash from the Scottish Football Association fails to transpire.
Members of the authority's executive committee will meet next Tuesday, March 1, to endorse replacement of the two artificial rugby and football surfaces at Netherdale.
With a ten year lifespan for 3G pitches both surfaces now need replacement at an estimated cost of between £350,000 and £425,000.
At the time of the original construction, a £200k sinking fund for surface replacement was established, which incorporated contributions of £100k each from the Hayward Trust and Live Borders, the organisation which maintains the surfaces.
Meanwhile, a £200k funding bid to the Scottish Football Association (SFA) has been submitted for the 'replacement and enhancement of existing 3G football surfaces', with a final decision expected at the end of March.
However, if that funding is not forthcoming then SBC will be expected to step into the financial breach.
That is because of a binding agreement set up by the Netherdale management committee a decade ago which stated that 'if the cost of the renewal were to be greater that £200,000 then SBC shall be responsible for these additional costs'.
The Netherdale facility is used on a regular basis for training and match play and generates an income of £70,000 per annum.
Gala Fairydean play at Netherdale in the Lowland League and, in a separate project, the council is investing £1.45m in the overhaul and refurbishment of the iconic Peter Womersley designed category-A listed stand.
Consideration has been given to returning the surfaces to grass but the estimated costs, of between £400k and £800k, are considered prohibitive.
A report to next week's executive committee says: "Investing £1.45m in the overhaul and refurbishment of the stand but not investing in 3G surfaces may result in reputational risk to SBC."