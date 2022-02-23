Replacement of 3G pitches at Netherdale in Galashiels could cost Scottish Borders Council £200k, it emerges

Netherdale. (Photo: LIve Borders)

Members of the authority's executive committee will meet next Tuesday, March 1, to endorse replacement of the two artificial rugby and football surfaces at Netherdale.

With a ten year lifespan for 3G pitches both surfaces now need replacement at an estimated cost of between £350,000 and £425,000.

At the time of the original construction, a £200k sinking fund for surface replacement was established, which incorporated contributions of £100k each from the Hayward Trust and Live Borders, the organisation which maintains the surfaces.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, a £200k funding bid to the Scottish Football Association (SFA) has been submitted for the 'replacement and enhancement of existing 3G football surfaces', with a final decision expected at the end of March.

However, if that funding is not forthcoming then SBC will be expected to step into the financial breach.

That is because of a binding agreement set up by the Netherdale management committee a decade ago which stated that 'if the cost of the renewal were to be greater that £200,000 then SBC shall be responsible for these additional costs'.

The Netherdale facility is used on a regular basis for training and match play and generates an income of £70,000 per annum.

Gala Fairydean play at Netherdale in the Lowland League and, in a separate project, the council is investing £1.45m in the overhaul and refurbishment of the iconic Peter Womersley designed category-A listed stand.

Consideration has been given to returning the surfaces to grass but the estimated costs, of between £400k and £800k, are considered prohibitive.