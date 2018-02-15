Plans for Tweedbank hotel and retail development could create 100 jobs

Plans are in place for a new hotel and retail complex in Tweedbank, which would enhance the existing railway terminus ... and create up to 100 jobs.

Critics of the choice of making Tweedbank the last existing station on the Borders Railway have said that other than nearby Melrose and Abbotsford, there was nothing in place to draw visitors.

But that could be about to change as Edinburgh-based developer New Land Assets has confirmed that it is advancing with proposals to redevelop the site at the corner of Tweedbank Drive and the main A6091 road.

The development will include a hotel, a supermarket, a drive thru coffee shop and a petrol filling station, on a prominent site known as Borders Gateway, which neighbours the Borders Railway Terminus and Scottish Borders Council’s recently-announced plans for the Borders Innovation Park in its Tweedbank Masterplan.

The multi-million pound investment on the vacant site will also provide the growing local community with additional facilities.

The creation of amenity facilities will also help secure and attract employers and investment to the Business Park and Industrial Estate.

Duncan Hamilton, managing director of New Land Assets, said; “Piggy-backing on the success of the reopening of the Borders Railway, we are delighted to bring forward these exciting plans at the Borders Gateway site that will deliver new and additional facilities for the growing population of Tweedbank and also create new job opportunities for local people.

“The feedback we have already received has been really positive and there is a lot of excitement about our investment.

“We have talked to a lot of people already, but we want to talk to more people and get their views.”

There will be a public consultation on the plans on Wednesday, March 14, at Tweedbank Community Centre from 2pm to 8pm, and members of the public are invited to view the proposals for the Borders Gateway development, with members of the team on hand to hear the views of local people.