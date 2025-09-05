New battery-electric trains announced for Borders railway

New, more reliable trains and the electrification of Fife and Borders railways have announced today by Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement will see £342 million invested by the Scottish Government, electrifying the lines and procuring 69 new trains, as part of the next stage in modernising Scotland’s Railway.

Confirming the funding in an answer to a written question in Parliament, Ms Hyslop also visited North Queensferry. This rail journey offered the opportunity to see work already well underway to facilitate electric trains for Fife on the Lothian side of the Forth Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further electrification work is also underway on the £116m Leven route, which was re-opened last year bringing passenger services back to this part of Fife for the first time in over 50 years.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop has announced plans for the electrification the Borders Railway. (Pic: Transport Scotland)

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop said: “I am delighted to confirm that the next phase in Scotland’s programme to decarbonise the railway network will involve the electrification of sections of the Fife and Borders railways. This will support the deployment of battery-electric trains across these key routes.

“This latest Scottish Government investment, in excess of £342 million, demonstrates our continuing commitment to making Scotland’s railway even greener, with greater capacity and reliability.

“Today, on my journey to Fife, I was able to see the significant progress already being made to electrify the line south of the Forth Bridge and I am pleased works are now underway near Leven. I look forward to returning to Fife to see developments as this work progresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tomorrow I will visit Galashiels to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Borders Rail Line opening.

“Just as we are investing in our routes, so too are we committed to modernising our fleets, that is why I can also confirm that ScotRail has been authorised to initiate a procurement exercise for new battery-electric trains that will operate on the Borders Railway, Fife, and also for the replacement of some of those electric fleets currently operating in Glasgow.

“We are rightly proud of this Scottish Government’s ongoing commitment to Scotland’s railway and the opportunities it can bring to communities and businesses across the nation as we continue to deliver for rail passengers.”

This £342m forms part of the Scottish Government’s sustained investment in Scotland’s rail infrastructure and represents the initial phase of electrification of the Fife Circle services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Vollbracht, Principal Programme Sponsor for Network Rail added: "Electrifying the Fife and Borders lines is a significant step forward in our plans for a better and decarbonised railway for Scotland. We are delivering around 140km of electrification in Fife and the Borders, paving the way for the introduction of battery-electric trains on these routes which will provide more capacity and reliability and cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable journeys.

“From the early planning stages through to construction, our teams have been working hard behind the scenes to deliver this major upgrade that will bring long-term benefits for passengers and communities. We look forward to this next phase as we continue to transform rail travel on these routes for the future.”

ScotRail expects to issue a contract notice for the Suburban Fleets in Autumn 2025.

ScotRail’s Chief Operating Officer David Ross said: “This is fantastic news for our customers. Electrifying more of Scotland’s railway is a vital step towards delivering a more modern, sustainable network upon which people and communities can rely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This significant Scottish Government investment will allow us to operate greener, more reliable trains, with more seats on board and greater comfort and accessibility.

“Together, these improvements will make rail travel an even more attractive choice for communities right across Scotland.”