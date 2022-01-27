Mundell given trade task

David Mundell MP.

The EU-UK Parliamentary Assembly will include 35 members each from the European Parliament and the UK parliament. It has been set up following the new EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement struck between the European Commission and the UK government in December last year.

Mr Mundell said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as a member of the new UK-EU Parliamentary Partnership Assembly. While the UK has left the European Union, the EU remains an extremely important trading partner.

“While the share of UK exports and imports accounted for by the EU has generally fallen over time, taken as a whole, the EU is the UK’s largest trading partner. In 2020, UK exports to the EU were £251 billion, being 42% of all UK exports, while UK imports from the EU were £301 billion, amounting to 50% of all UK imports.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...