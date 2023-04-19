MSP calls for rail extension talks

Ms Hamilton’s letter comes after Mr Stewart’s predecessor, Jenny Gilruth, had committed to meeting with members of the Campaign for Borders Rail (CBR) to discuss accelerating the project’s feasibility study.

The project has received £20million of funding through the Borderlands Growth Deal.

Mrs Hamilton noted in her letter to the minister that the extension of the Borders Railway is a ‘fantastic opportunity’ to grow the local economy and connect Borders communities, as well as a chance for the new First Minister to deliver on his commitment to work with the UK Government for the benefit of people here in Scotland.

She said: “With a new Scottish Transport Minister in post, I have taken the opportunity to call on him to make good on his predecessor’s commitment to meet with me and local campaign groups to discuss the extension.