MP praises Doddie’s efforts in debate

John Lamont MP praises the work of Doddie Weir and his MND foundation in a parliament debate.

Borders MP, John Lamont took part in a debate on Motor Neurone Disease in Parliament last week, praising the hard work and dedication of Borders rugby legend Doddie Weir and his My Name’5 Doddie Foundation in raising awareness about the disease.

The debate was triggered after an e-petition named ‘Increase funding for urgent research into devastating motor neurone disease’ reached over 100,000 signatures, making it eligible for debate, with the Borders having the second highest number of signatories in the UK, with 599.

During the debate, Mr Lamont paid tribute to the former Melrose lock, saying: “The way in which Doddie is driven to champion fellow sufferers and research into this devastating and currently incurable disease is both admirable and inspiring.”

Mr Lamont added: “I was proud to see Borderers had come out in force to sign this e-petition on MND, triggering a debate in Parliament. Borderers are proud of Doddie and what he has achieved on and off the pitch. It is fantastic to see their support.

“Motor Neurone Disease affects 1 in 300 people in the UK and is more prevalent than people think. Sadly, 1 in 3 people die within a year of receiving their diagnosis.