MP Lamont's response to Downing Street parties falls short of revolt

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP John Lamont.

But not Borders MP John Lamont.

The fallout from the fact that the very people telling everyone not to hold their own Christmas parties – or indeed, even see their loved ones as the Covid pandemic reached its peak a year ago – were having their own boozy celebrations, has rocked the government.

It has seen one resignation (from Downing Street press secretary Allegra Stratton, who appeared in a leaked video of a mock joking about one of the parties), calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation, and Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross saying Johnson must resign if it was found he misled parliament over the parties.

Mr Lamont, MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, however, was more reserved.

Asked by the Southern whether he agreed with Mr Ross’s statement, he said: “It is right that the authorities should investigate any evidence of a party in Downing Street.

“Many people missed out on funerals, weddings and being with loved ones during successive lockdowns. It is completely unfair on everyone else when someone breaks these rules.

“Like many people across the country, I spent last Christmas alone in accordance with the restrictions.