MP Lamont "frustrated" as PM fends off calls to quit

Civil Servant Sue Gray could only publish an update report on parties held at the seat of power were held during lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced several more calls to quit, even from his own party, but not as yet from Mr Lamont.

He told the Southern this week: “It is deeply frustrating that Sue Gray has been unable to release her full report so that we can see the full facts of what has gone on.

John Lamont MP.

“The country has a right to see the evidence for themselves and it must be published in full when the police investigation concludes.

“No one is above the law. Not even the Prime Minister.