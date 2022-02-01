MP Lamont "frustrated" as PM fends off calls to quit
Borders MP John Lamont has said he is “frustrated” that the Downing Street Christmas parties debacle is still rumbling on.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 2:39 pm
Civil Servant Sue Gray could only publish an update report on parties held at the seat of power were held during lockdown.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced several more calls to quit, even from his own party, but not as yet from Mr Lamont.
He told the Southern this week: “It is deeply frustrating that Sue Gray has been unable to release her full report so that we can see the full facts of what has gone on.
“The country has a right to see the evidence for themselves and it must be published in full when the police investigation concludes.
“No one is above the law. Not even the Prime Minister.
"Those found to have broken the law must be held accountable.”