MP hails Borders small businesses
Borders MP John Lamont has announced the winners of his Small Business Awards 2022 competition, which attracted more than 600 nominations.
Mr Lamont has announced six winners who will receive awards – WK Hair Design & Beauty in Galashiels, Gordon Arms Bar & Cafe in Gordon, KD Fit in Kelso, R&L Taxis in Selkirk, the Ancrum Pantry in Ancrum, and Think Fitness 4 Less in Hawick.
He said the awards demonstrated the number of brilliant small businesses operating in the region and urged people to spend their money locally in the run-up to Christmas.
Mr Lamont, said: “I am delighted to highlight and celebrate just a few of the many fantastic small businesses who do great work and need our support in these difficult economic times. I hope everyone will help local busine sses to survive and thrive in the months and years ahead.”