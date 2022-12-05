MP hails Borders small businesses

John Lamont MP presents the award to Wendy Kelly of WK Hair Design & Beauty.

Mr Lamont has announced six winners who will receive awards – WK Hair Design & Beauty in Galashiels, Gordon Arms Bar & Cafe in Gordon, KD Fit in Kelso, R&L Taxis in Selkirk, the Ancrum Pantry in Ancrum, and Think Fitness 4 Less in Hawick.

He said the awards demonstrated the number of brilliant small businesses operating in the region and urged people to spend their money locally in the run-up to Christmas.

