MP fights for 101

The contract for the service, which ends on August 14, currently operated by Stagecoach West Scotland, has not been renewed because of an 86% increase sought for providing a like-for-like timetable.

Mr Mundell said: “It is unacceptable from a public transport and environmental perspective that there will be no bus service from Dumfries via the A702 corridor through Biggar and West Linton to Edinburgh. I’m working with local councillors and community campaigners to try to find a resolution.”