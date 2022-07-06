MP fights for 101

Tweeddale MP David Mundell has called for urgent action to save the under-threat 101/102 bus services which links Dumfries and Edinburgh and all destinations in between.
By Kevin Janiak
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 1:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 1:53 pm
MP David Mundell on the 101 bus route
The routes provide lifeline services for Carlops, West Linton, Dolphinton, Biggar, Lamington, Roberton, Abington and Crawford.
Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter
The contract for the service, which ends on August 14, currently operated by Stagecoach West Scotland, has not been renewed because of an 86% increase sought for providing a like-for-like timetable.
Mr Mundell said: “It is unacceptable from a public transport and environmental perspective that there will be no bus service from Dumfries via the A702 corridor through Biggar and West Linton to Edinburgh. I’m working with local councillors and community campaigners to try to find a resolution.”